SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Shares Down 0.5%

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) shares fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$8.08 and last traded at C$8.52. 246,455 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 156,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.56.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.61.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.52.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.