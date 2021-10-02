Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Silvercorp Metals to C$8.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.35.

Shares of TSE:SVM opened at C$4.83 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of C$4.74 and a 1-year high of C$10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$851.79 million and a PE ratio of 15.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$72.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$68.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director David Tokpay Kong sold 5,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.04, for a total value of C$30,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$991,568.68. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $223,750.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

