Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Short Interest Update

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 67.4% from the August 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of VIPRF opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47. Silver Viper Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.70.

About Silver Viper Minerals

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company, which engages in the exploration of mineral properties. It holds interest in the La Virginia Gold Silver project. The company was founded on April 26, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

