Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silicon Labs is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. They solve the electronics industry’s toughest problems, providing customers with significant advantages in performance, energy savings, connectivity and design simplicity. Backed by their world-class engineering teams with unsurpassed software and mixed-signal design expertise, Silicon Labs empowers developers with the tools and technologies they need to advance quickly and easily from initial idea to final product. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.33.

Shares of SLAB opened at $140.34 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $94.77 and a 1 year high of $163.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 140.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $169.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $157,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $1,953,325.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,933 shares of company stock worth $4,679,202. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,666,000 after purchasing an additional 79,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,350,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,673,000 after purchasing an additional 42,357 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 6.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 819,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,570,000 after purchasing an additional 52,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,600,000 after purchasing an additional 35,831 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 3.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 788,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,193,000 after purchasing an additional 29,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

