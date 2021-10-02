Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $40.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $44.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

Silgan stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. Silgan has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

