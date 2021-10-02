Signify’s (PHPPY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

PHPPY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Signify in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Signify in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Signify in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of PHPPY opened at $25.01 on Friday. Signify has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $35.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.63.

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Lamps, LED (Light-Emitting Diode), Professional and Home. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

