Signify (AMS:LIGHT) Given a €53.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Signify in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Signify in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Signify in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Signify in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €50.14 ($58.99).

Get Signify alerts:

Signify has a one year low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a one year high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.