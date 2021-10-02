Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $26.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $31.18 price objective on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC raised Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.94.

Shares of GCTAF opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average of $31.48. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $48.65.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

