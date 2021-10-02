Siemens Energy (LON:0SEA) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Siemens Energy AG (LON:0SEA) traded down 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23.20 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23.29 ($0.30). 587,627 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 282,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.59 ($0.31).

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Siemens Energy from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 23.54.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

