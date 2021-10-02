Short Interest in Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Drops By 52.6%

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the August 31st total of 178,300 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 868,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Yunhong CTI by 164.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 16,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yunhong CTI during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Yunhong CTI by 59.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 95,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIB opened at $1.93 on Friday. Yunhong CTI has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.03.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.33 million for the quarter.

About Yunhong CTI

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. It operates through United States and Mexico geographical segments. The firm’s product lines category includes foil balloons, consumer vacuum storage systems, latex balloons, and commercial films. The company was founded on October 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, IL.

