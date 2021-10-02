Short Interest in West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Declines By 85.7%

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised West Japan Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut West Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

WJRYY stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. West Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $63.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.03.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. West Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 17.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Japan Railway will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

