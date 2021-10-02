Short Interest in Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) Rises By 2,779.6%

Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,100 shares, an increase of 2,779.6% from the August 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,045,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:UBQU opened at $0.00 on Friday. Ubiquitech Software has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

Get Ubiquitech Software alerts:

Ubiquitech Software Company Profile

Ubiquitech Software Corp. develops and markets software products. It operates through its subsidiaries as a multi-media, multi-faceted corporation utilizing state-of-the-art global internet marketing, direct response television, radio, and traditional marketing, to drive traffic to the new and emerging multi-billion dollar industries.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquitech Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquitech Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.