Short Interest in TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Decreases By 96.6%

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the August 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TPCS opened at $1.99 on Friday. TechPrecision has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.99 million, a PE ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36.

TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. TechPrecision had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter.

Techprecision Corp. engages in the business of metal fabrication and precision machining. It focuses on the manufacture of precision, large-scale fabricated and machined metal components and systems. The company was founded by Andrew A. Levy in February 2005 and is headquartered in Westminster, MA.

