Short Interest in Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Drops By 99.9%

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the August 31st total of 167,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,668,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SEGI opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.15.

Sycamore Entertainment Group Company Profile

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc operates as a development stage company. The firm engages in motion picture and video production. Its operations include film acquisitions, publicity, print and billboard advertising, film distribution, online marketing, script reading and film review. The company was founded by Edward A.

