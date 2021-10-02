Short Interest in Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Drops By 99.9%

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the August 31st total of 167,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,668,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SEGI opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.15.
Sycamore Entertainment Group Company Profile
Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?
Receive News & Ratings for Sycamore Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sycamore Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.