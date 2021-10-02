Short Interest in Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Rises By 247.1%

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 247.1% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:SOMMY opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.06. Sumitomo Chemical has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $28.50.
Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Sumitomo Chemical will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.
Sumitomo Chemical Company Profile
Sumitomo Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Energy and Functional Materials Sector, IT-related Chemicals Sector, Health and Crop Sciences Sector, Pharmaceuticals Sector and Others. The Petrochemicals segment consists of synthetic resin, rubber and other resin processed products.
Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.