Short Interest in Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Rises By 247.1%

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 247.1% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:SOMMY opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.06. Sumitomo Chemical has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $28.50.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Sumitomo Chemical will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sumitomo Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Sumitomo Chemical Company Profile

Sumitomo Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Energy and Functional Materials Sector, IT-related Chemicals Sector, Health and Crop Sciences Sector, Pharmaceuticals Sector and Others. The Petrochemicals segment consists of synthetic resin, rubber and other resin processed products.

