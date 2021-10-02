Short Interest in Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Grows By 200.0%

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS SUOPY opened at $38.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.93. Sumco has a 1-year low of $29.88 and a 1-year high of $52.09.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Sumco had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $747.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.91 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sumco will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 25th.

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

