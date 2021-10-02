Short Interest in SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Decreases By 97.0%

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.0% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SJM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SJMHY opened at $2.68 on Friday. SJM has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17.

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

