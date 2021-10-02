Short Interest in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Rises By 111.7%

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,900 shares, a growth of 111.7% from the August 31st total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of SACH stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.48. 404,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,106. Sachem Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $155.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16.

Get Sachem Capital alerts:

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 41.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sachem Capital will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SACH. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 613,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 396,870 shares during the period. 15.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SACH shares. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Sachem Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sachem Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.