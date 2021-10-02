Short Interest in Route1 Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) Rises By 3,800.0%

Route1 Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 3,800.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

ROIUF opened at $0.36 on Friday. Route1 has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49.

Get Route1 alerts:

Route1 Company Profile

Route1, Inc engages in the provision of data-centric business empowerment solutions. It offers data security and user authentication, data acquisition and analytics, data visualization, and new technology and services. The firm serves the federal government, manufacturing, financial services, healthcare, parking lot operators, and public safety industries.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Route1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Route1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.