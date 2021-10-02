Short Interest in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Decreases By 51.5%

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a decline of 51.5% from the August 31st total of 78,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $281,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $230,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 426.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 31.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 17,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $53,000.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund from $2.75 to $2.50 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

RIV stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.81. 286,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,773. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.89. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $18.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

