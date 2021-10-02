Short Interest in Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA) Expands By 8,368.2%

Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,600 shares, a growth of 8,368.2% from the August 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,582,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNVA opened at $0.00 on Friday. Rennova Health has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $250.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09.

Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($13.78) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter.

Rennova Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hospital operations in the United States. As of March 31, 2021, it owns one operating hospital in Oneida, Tennessee; and a rural clinic in Williamsburg, Kentucky. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

