Short Interest in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Expands By 183.1%

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 183.1% from the August 31st total of 416,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of RCON stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.90. 2,190,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,803. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62. Recon Technology has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Get Recon Technology alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCON. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Recon Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $776,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Recon Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Recon Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Recon Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,027,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Recon Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recon Technology Ltd. engages in the development and marketing of oilfield equipment, automation systems, tools, chemicals, and field services to petroleum firms. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product and Software, Equipment and Accessories, and Oilfield Environmental Protection.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.