Short Interest in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) Drops By 77.2%

Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a decline of 77.2% from the August 31st total of 160,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Provident Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,931,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Provident Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $4,976,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAQC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,689. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. Provident Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $10.37.

Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter.

Provident Acquisition Company Profile

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

