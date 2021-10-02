Short Interest in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Rises By 266.7%

Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BTEC stock opened at $54.83 on Friday. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $73.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after buying an additional 35,572 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.