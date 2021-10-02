Short Interest in Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Expands By 493.8%

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 493.8% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of PCFBY stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -229.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.92. Pacific Basin Shipping has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $11.36.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Pacific Basin Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Basin Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 10th.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the ownership and international operation of dry bulk ships. It caters to the industrial users, traders, and producers of dry bulk commodities under spot and long-term contracts. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

