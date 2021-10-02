Short Interest in Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Declines By 61.1%

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decline of 61.1% from the August 31st total of 97,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 517,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NSL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,456,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,126. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 33.0% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 11.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 52.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 11,174 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

