Short Interest in Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Declines By 61.1%

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decline of 61.1% from the August 31st total of 97,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 517,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NSL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,456,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,126. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.74.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.
About Nuveen Senior Income Fund
Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.
Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.