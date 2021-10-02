Short Interest in Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Decreases By 66.7%

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NEXXY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.51. 10,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,529. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.69. Nexi has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

NEXXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Nexi in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nexi in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nexi in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nexi in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

