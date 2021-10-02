Short Interest in Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Decreases By 66.7%

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2021

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NEXXY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.51. 10,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,529. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.69. Nexi has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

NEXXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Nexi in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nexi in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nexi in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nexi in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Nexi Company Profile

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.