Short Interest in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) Rises By 171.3%

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, an increase of 171.3% from the August 31st total of 15,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NOAC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,768. Natural Order Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOAC. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Natural Order Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natural Order Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies to developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

