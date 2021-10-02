Short Interest in Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Increases By 1,800.0%

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Mitie Group stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. Mitie Group has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $4.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.73.

Get Mitie Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitie Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Mitie Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of facilities management and professional services. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services, Business Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes and Waste. The company was founded by Ian Reginald Stewart and David Malcolm Telling in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.