Short Interest in Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Increases By 450.0%

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of CNONF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,270. Lynx Global Digital Finance has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62.

Get Lynx Global Digital Finance alerts:

Lynx Global Digital Finance Company Profile

Lynx Global Digital Finance Corporation provides financial technology, solutions, and services for merchants, financial institutions, and other B2B industry partners by integrating to the Lynx digital payment platform. Its payment solutions are powered by a suite of payment technologies and services.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Lynx Global Digital Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynx Global Digital Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.