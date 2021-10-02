Short Interest in Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Increases By 450.0%

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of CNONF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,270. Lynx Global Digital Finance has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62.
Lynx Global Digital Finance Company Profile
