Short Interest in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Grows By 5,729.4%

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, an increase of 5,729.4% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:IPKW opened at $44.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.78. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $31.18 and a 1 year high of $47.14.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%.
See Also: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.