Short Interest in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Grows By 5,729.4%

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, an increase of 5,729.4% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPKW opened at $44.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.78. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $31.18 and a 1 year high of $47.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPKW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after buying an additional 12,453 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 31,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $230,000.

