Short Interest in International Consolidated Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCC) Rises By 1,653.2%

International Consolidated Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,300 shares, a growth of 1,653.2% from the August 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,823,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of INCC opened at $0.00 on Friday. International Consolidated Companies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

International Consolidated Companies Company Profile

International Consolidated Cos., Inc engages in the provision of venture capital funding for qualified projects in the expanding legal cannabis industry. It focuses on acquiring and expanding businesses that offer services and technologies to assist medical marijuana growers and patients. The company was founded by Antonio F.

