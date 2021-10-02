Short Interest in International Consolidated Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCC) Rises By 1,653.2%

International Consolidated Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,300 shares, a growth of 1,653.2% from the August 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,823,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of INCC opened at $0.00 on Friday. International Consolidated Companies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
International Consolidated Companies Company Profile
Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.