Short Interest in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Expands By 149.8%

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,600 shares, an increase of 149.8% from the August 31st total of 94,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 610,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IAS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Shares of IAS opened at $20.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Integral Ad Science has a 52-week low of $16.23 and a 52-week high of $26.12.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that Integral Ad Science will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,571,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,903,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,841,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,722,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,580,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.