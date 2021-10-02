Short Interest in Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Declines By 94.6%

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the August 31st total of 191,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

IPHYF traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.00. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,492. Innate Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.20.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in improving oncology treatment and clinical outcomes for patients through therapeutic antibodies that harness the immune system to fight cancer. Its product pipeline include Lacutamab, Monalizumab, Avdoralimab, and IPH62. The company was founded by Hervé Eloi Dominique Brailly, Eric Vivier, Marc Bonneville, Alessandro Moretta, Jean-Jacques Fournié, and François Romagné on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

