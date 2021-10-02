Short Interest in Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Declines By 94.6%

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the August 31st total of 191,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
IPHYF traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.00. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,492. Innate Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.20.
About Innate Pharma
