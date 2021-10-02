Short Interest in Global Gaming Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKCF) Drops By 77.1%

Global Gaming Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKCF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 77.1% from the August 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of BLKCF stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Global Gaming Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.
About Global Gaming Technologies
