Short Interest in Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Expands By 100.0%

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS EFGSY remained flat at $$20.50 on Friday. 33 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,128. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.26. Eiffage has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EFGSY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.85.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

