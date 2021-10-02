Short Interest in Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Increases By 246.4%

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,200 shares, an increase of 246.4% from the August 31st total of 157,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Document Security Systems stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.25. 361,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,915. Document Security Systems has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $84.49 million, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Document Security Systems by 297.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,886,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Document Security Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,790,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Document Security Systems by 75,184.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 524,787 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Document Security Systems by 3,868.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 354,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Document Security Systems by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 250,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 14.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Document Security Systems, Inc engages in the development and distribution of paper and plastic products designed to protect valuable information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Printing, Plastics, Digital, Technology Management, Direct Marketing, and Corporate.

