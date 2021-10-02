Short Interest in Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) Expands By 536.8%

Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, an increase of 536.8% from the August 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 240,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DMIFF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.27. 22,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,596. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18. Diamcor Mining has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.99.
Diamcor Mining Company Profile
