Short Interest in Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) Expands By 536.8%

Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, an increase of 536.8% from the August 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 240,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DMIFF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.27. 22,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,596. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18. Diamcor Mining has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Diamcor Mining Company Profile

Diamcor Mining, Inc operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, operation, sale and development of diamond based resource properties. It also engages in the development of its Krone-Endora at Venetia project. The company was founded on September 17, 1985 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

