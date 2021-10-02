Short Interest in CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Grows By 331.7%

CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 331.7% from the August 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CLHI stock remained flat at $$0.21 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,964. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21. CLST has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $2.48.

Get CLST alerts:

CLST Company Profile

CLST Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of electronic parts and equipment. The company was founded on April 1, 1993 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for CLST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.