Short Interest in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) Declines By 48.8%

Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the August 31st total of 21,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Clarim Acquisition stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68. Clarim Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $11,042,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $6,815,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Clarim Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $5,883,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Clarim Acquisition by 12.8% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 590,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 66,928 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $5,311,000.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

