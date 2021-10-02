Short Interest in Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Drops By 93.3%

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
CLNFF stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.41. 215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280. Calian Group has a 52-week low of $39.87 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day moving average is $47.62.
Calian Group Company Profile
