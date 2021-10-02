Short Interest in Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Drops By 93.3%

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

CLNFF stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.41. 215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280. Calian Group has a 52-week low of $39.87 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day moving average is $47.62.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

