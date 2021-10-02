Short Interest in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Drops By 89.2%

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 89.2% from the August 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 11.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 23.7% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 14,570 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Boulder Growth & Income Fund alerts:

BIF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.25. The company had a trading volume of 77,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,219. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.