Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Decreases By 78.2%

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 78.2% from the August 31st total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $2,672,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 359.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 204,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 159,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 21.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 649,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,354,000 after buying an additional 114,545 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 41.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 276,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 80,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 15.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 67,372 shares in the last quarter. 19.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MUC stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $15.63. The stock had a trading volume of 60,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,060. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.68. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $16.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

