Short Interest in ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Rises By 2,300.0%

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ASOS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 4,000.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASOS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,040.00.

OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $40.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.32. ASOS has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 3.56.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

