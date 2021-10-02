Short Interest in American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Expands By 176.9%

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 176.9% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of AMMJ stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17. American Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.66.
About American Cannabis
