Short Interest in Allied Security Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADSV) Drops By 93.3%

Allied Security Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADSV) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the August 31st total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,515,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ADSV stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Allied Security Innovations has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.
About Allied Security Innovations
Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Security Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Security Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.