Short Interest in African Gold Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) Grows By 596.0%

African Gold Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 596.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AGGFF opened at $0.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12. African Gold Group has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.24.

African Gold Group Company Profile

African Gold Group, Inc is mineral exploration company that engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties. Its mineral project is the Kobada Gold Project, which is located in southern Mali. The company was founded by Michael A. J. Nikiforuk and Marco J.

