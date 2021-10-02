Short Interest in African Gold Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) Grows By 596.0%

African Gold Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 596.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
AGGFF opened at $0.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12. African Gold Group has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.24.
African Gold Group Company Profile
