Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) received a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.24% from the stock’s previous close.

SAE has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shop Apotheke Europe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €185.80 ($218.59).

ETR SAE opened at €127.00 ($149.41) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €139.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €155.79. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a 1 year high of €249.00 ($292.94). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -72.36.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

