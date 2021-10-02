Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Price Reaches $5.99 on Major Exchanges

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 1st. Over the last week, Shield Protocol has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $41,465.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $5.99 or 0.00012555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00067270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00106544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.04 or 0.00148453 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,739.88 or 0.99763454 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.29 or 0.06788041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002547 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,500 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

