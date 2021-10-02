Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 271.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.38.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $155.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 121.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.16 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.14.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company’s revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total value of $1,379,011.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 178,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,660,908.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $5,154,059.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,766,093.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,726 shares of company stock valued at $14,301,967 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

